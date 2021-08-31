Raiders Waiving CB Isaiah Johnson

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are waiving CB Isaiah Johnson ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. 

Isaiah Johnson

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.

