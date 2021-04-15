Raiders Waiving DE Arden Key, DT Maurice Hurst & Kyle Sloter

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are waiving DE Arden Key and DT Maurice Hurst on Thursday.

The Raiders also cut QB Kyle Sloter.

Las Vegas frees up a total of $5,286,000 in available cap space and creates $286,355 in dead money.

Key, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season.

According to OverTheCap.com, waiving Key frees up $2,183,000 in cap space and creates $206,594 in dead money.

In 2020, Key appeared in 14 games and recorded 15 tackles for two tackles for loss and no sacks.

Hurst, 25, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was also entering the final year, $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season.

According to OverTheCap.com, waiving Hurst frees up $2,183,000 in cap space and creates $79,761 in dead money.

In 2020, Hurst appeared in 11 games and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, and one pass defense.