Raiders Waiving FB Jakob Johnson

Raiders FB Jakob Johnson announced via his X account on Friday that he’s been waived by Las Vegas.

I’ve been released by the @Raiders — Jakob Johnson (@jakobjohnson) November 17, 2023

The Raiders have made a change in terms of their offense after the team fired Josh McDaniels, so Johnson’s role with the team was in question from here on.

Johnson, 28, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year contract this past March.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and caught one pass for 12 yards.