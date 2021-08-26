Raiders Waiving LB Te’Von Coney

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Thursday that they are waiving LB Te’Von Coney.

We have waived LB Te’von Coney. pic.twitter.com/6ACm2eqU46 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 26, 2021

Coney, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Notre Dame back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Raiders later signed Coney to their practice squad and he was and off of their roster before Las Vegas cut him loose last May.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Coney recorded 313 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and four passes defended over the course of four seasons and 46 games.