Raiders Waiving OL Alex Leatherwood

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are waiving former first-round OL Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday.

It’s a disappointing but not unexpected outcome, as the new coaching staff and front office had no allegiance to Leatherwood and he had not performed well enough to earn a starting job this summer.

He had been a frequent subject of trade rumors but it doesn’t appear like the Raiders will be able to salvage a pick.

Leatherwood, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders had a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Leatherwood appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts between right guard and right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 80 guard out of 82 qualifying players.