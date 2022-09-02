Raiders Worked Out Four Including LB Alec Ogletree

According to Field Yates, the Raiders brought in four players for workouts on Friday including LB Reggie Ragland, LB Alec Ogletree, DB T.J. Carrie, and DB Jarren Williams.

Ogletree, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.03 million contract and later signed a five-year, $42.29 million contract with the Rams.

The Rams traded Ogletree to the Giants in 2018 for a fourth-round pick and a swap of late-round picks. New York opted to release and he signed on to the Jets’ practice squad in 2020 before being later released. The Bears signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Ogletree appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 87 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and four pass defenses.

Carrie, 32, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.

He signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and re-signed on another one-year deal last year.

In 2021, Carrie appeared in 11 games and recorded 22 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.