Raiders Working To Bring Back Patrick Graham As Defensive Coordinator

Josina Anderson reports that the Raiders and Patrick Graham are working on a deal to bring him back as defensive coordinator.

Graham drew interest from the Jaguars for their head coach and defensive coordinator jobs this offseason.

Graham, 45, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Raiders hired Graham for the same position back in 2022.