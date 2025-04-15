Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Open To Long-Term Extension

ESPN’s Ryan McFadden reports Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers is open to a contract extension to remain with the team for the long term.

Meyers is entering the final year of his three-year, $33 million contract and doesn’t have any guaranteed money remaining.

In his first offseason as GM, John Spytek wants to evaluate the players thoroughly on the field and off before handing out any more significant extensions.

“I’m big into knowing the person before throwing out huge contracts,” Spytek said. “It will take some time, but I’m looking forward to getting to know all the guys on the roster and figure out the right way to build it.”

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus each of the two years since.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2024, Meyers appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 87 catches for 1,027 yards (11.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.