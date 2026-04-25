Raiders Signing UDFA RB Roman Hemby

Matt Zenitz reports that the Raiders are signing undrafted Indiana running back and return specialist Roman Hemby.

Hemby, 23, transferred to Indiana for his final season after previously spending four seasons with Maryland.

He won the National Championship with Indiana in 2025 and was also named Third-team All-Big Ten.

In his five college seasons, Hemby appeared in 58 games and had 711 carries for 3,467 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also caught 129 passes for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns.