Raiders Signing Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders are signing former Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson as an undrafted free agent.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are also signing former Missouri State QB Jacob Clark.

Robertson, 23, started his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Baylor. He took over as the started in his second season and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2025.

During his five-year college career, Robertson completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 7,639 yards, 61 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, along with 316 yards rushing and another eight touchdowns in 35 games with 27 starts.