Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Requested Trade After Failed Contract Talks

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers recently met with the team’s brass and requested a trade following failed extension talks.

Rapoport adds the Raiders said they have no plans to honor his trade request because of his value to the team. Meyers is set to earn $10.76 million in the final year of his deal this season.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus each of the two years since.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2024, Meyers appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 87 catches for 1,027 yards (11.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.