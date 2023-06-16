Raiders Wrap Up Draft Class By Signing Fourth-Round CB Jakorian Bennett

The Las Vegas Raiders officially wrapped up their 2023 draft class on Friday by signing fourth-round CB Jakorian Bennett to a rookie deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 7 Tyree Wilson DE Signed 2 35 Michael Mayer TE Signed 3 70 Byron Young DT Signed 3 100 Tre Tucker WR Signed 4 104 Jakorian Bennett CB Signed 4 135 Aidan O’Connell QB Signed 5 170 Christopher Smith S Signed 6 203 Amari Burney LB Signed 7 231 Nesta Jade Silvera DT Signed

Bennett, 22, was a three-year starter at Maryland and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten honors in his final two years at the school.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,663,594 rookie contract that includes an $823,594 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $955,899 in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Bennett appeared in 28 games and made 24 starts, recording 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and five pass defenses.