Raiders Wrap Up Draft Class By Signing Fourth-Round CB Jakorian Bennett

The Las Vegas Raiders officially wrapped up their 2023 draft class on Friday by signing fourth-round CB Jakorian Bennett to a rookie deal.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|7
|Tyree Wilson
|DE
|Signed
|2
|35
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Signed
|3
|70
|Byron Young
|DT
|Signed
|3
|100
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Signed
|4
|104
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Signed
|4
|135
|Aidan O’Connell
|QB
|Signed
|5
|170
|Christopher Smith
|S
|Signed
|6
|203
|Amari Burney
|LB
|Signed
|7
|231
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DT
|Signed
Bennett, 22, was a three-year starter at Maryland and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten honors in his final two years at the school.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,663,594 rookie contract that includes an $823,594 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $955,899 in 2023.
During his three-year college career, Bennett appeared in 28 games and made 24 starts, recording 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and five pass defenses.
