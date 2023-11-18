Rams Activate DT Bobby Brown From IR

The Rams announced on Saturday that they have activated DT Bobby Brown from injured reserve.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Activated, from Reserve NT Bobby Brown
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 18, 2023
Brown, 23, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M. The Rams used the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Brown signed a four-year, $4,236,532 rookie contract that included a $756,532 signing bonus.
In 2023, Brown appeared in and started five games for the Rams, recording 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks.
