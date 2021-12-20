Rams Make Four Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they activated OL Bobby Evans and LB Troy Reeder off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

A litte while later, the Rams added they have activated OT Tremayne Anchrum and fourth-round CB Robert Rochell off the COVID-19 list, although the rookie remains on injured reserve.

Evans, Reeder and Anchrum are set to play for the Rams on Tuesday’s game vs. Seattle.

Evans, 24, was originally drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $3.5 million deal.

In 2021, Evans has played in five games for the Rams, but has yet to start a game.