Rams Activate RB Darrell Henderson For Week 8

The Rams announced that they have activated RB Darrell Henderson from their practice squad for Week 8.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad RB Darrell Henderson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 28, 2023

Henderson, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson and he was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again. He most recently worked out for the Giants and the Patriots.

In 2022, Henderson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and rushed for 283 yards on 70 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 102 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.