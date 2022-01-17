Rams Activate S Blake Countess, S Eric Weddle From PS

The Los Angeles Rams announced they activated S Blake Countess and S Eric Weddle from their practice squad for their playoff game vs. Arizona Monday night.

LA Rams Transactions:

Countess, 28, was taken in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2016 by the Eagles. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Rams practice squad.

The Eagles later claimed Countess off waivers from the Rams before waiving him during the preseason with an injury settlement. From there, he caught on with the Jets and eventually signed on to the Eagles’ practice squad, but Philadelphia elected to let Countess go back in March.

The Eagles re-signed Countess during training camp, but cut him loose before the season began. Countess spent time on the Ravens practice squad before the Rams signed him to their practice squad last week.

In 2020, Countess appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles.

Weddle, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2007. He played nine seasons for the Chargers before signing a four-year, $26 million contract that included $13 million guaranteed with the Ravens for the 2016 season.

Weddle was entering the final year of his contract when the Ravens released him. He later signed on with the Rams before announcing his retirement in 2020. The Rams signed him out of retirement last week to their practice squad.

For his career, Weddle played 13 seasons for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams, finishing with 1,154 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 29 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, five recoveries, five defensive touchdowns and 100 pass defenses. He also made six Pro Bowls and was twice named first-team All-Pro.