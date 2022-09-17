Rams Activating WR Jacob Harris From Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they are elevating WR Jacob Harris to their active roster from the practice squad for Week 2.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad WR

Jacob Harris — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 17, 2022

Harris, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams.

Harris was active for nine games for the Rams in 2021 but has yet to accrue any stats at the professional level.

During his college career at UCF, Harris appeared in 26 games over three seasons, hauling in 49 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Harris was also a contributor on the Golden Knights’ special teams units, accruing nine tackles and one fumble recovery.