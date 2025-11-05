Rams Add K Harrison Mevis To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed K Harrison Mevis to the practice squad.

The team also promoted RB Ronnie Rivers to the active roster.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed to Practice Squad K Harrison Mevis

Mevis will provide some competition for Rams K Joshua Karty, who has struggled with missed kicks this season.

Mevis, 23, is nicknamed “The Thiccer Kicker” due to his size of 5’11 243 pounds. He went undrafted out of Missouri in 2024 before catching on with Carolina.

After being released by the Panthers, he spent the 2025 spring season with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, then had a stint with the Jets during the offseason.

In 2025, Mevis appeared in 10 games for the Stallions in the UFL and made 20 of 21 field goals, including five of six from at least 50 yards.