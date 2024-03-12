Rams Agree To Contract With CB Darious Williams

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams have agreed to a contract with former Jaguars CB Darious Williams.

Williams returns to the Rams where he played from 2018-2021, helping them secure a Super Bowl victory.

Williams, 31, wound up going undrafted out of UAB in the 2018 NFL Draft and later signed a rookie deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens released Williams in October of 2018 where he was claimed by the Rams.

Los Angeles chose to tender Williams as a restricted free agent in 2021. As an unrestricted free agent in 2022, he signed a three-year, $30 million contract.

He was set to make a base salary of $9 million in the final year of his deal in 2024 before the Jaguars released him to save $11.5 million in cap space.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 53 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 19 pass deflections.