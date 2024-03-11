Rams Agree To Three-Year, $22.5M Deal With TE Colby Parkinson

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams agreed to terms on a contract with former Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson.

Schefter adds the deal is for three years, $22.5 million with $15.5 million in guarantees.

Parkinson, 25, was a fourth-round draft pick to the Seahawks out of Stanford in 2020. He just finished up the final year of his four-year, $3.965 million deal where he made a base salary of $1.01 million.

In 2023, Parkinson appeared in all 17 games and caught 25 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns.