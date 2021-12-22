Rams Announce 11 Roster Moves

The Rams announced 11 roster moves on Wednesday, including activating five players from the COVID-19 list.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Activated, from Reserve/COVID-19 DB Terrell Burgess, T Rob Havenstein, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
• Activated, from Reserve/COVID-19 (Remain on Reserve/Injured) NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, G Jamil Demby
The full list of moves includes:
- Activated RT Rob Havenstein (COVID-19)
- Activated third-round S Terrell Burgess (COVID-19)
- Activated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (COVID-19)
- Activated DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (COVID-19)
- Activated OL Jamil Demby (COVID-19)
- Restored DB Tyler Hall to practice squad (COVID-19)
- Restored TE Jared Pinkney to practice squad (COVID-19)
- Restored DE Jonah Williams to practice squad (COVID-19)
- Placed RB Javian Hawkins on COVID-19 list
- Placed WR Warren Jackson on COVID-19 list
- Cut DB Damarious Randall from practice squad
Havenstein, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $32.5 million extension before the start of the 2018 season.
The Rams recently saved $3 million in cap space by re-working Havenstein’s deal with the team.
In 2021, Havenstein has appeared in 12 games for the Rams, starting all of them at right tackle.
