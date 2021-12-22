Rams Announce 11 Roster Moves

The Rams announced 11 roster moves on Wednesday, including activating five players from the COVID-19 list.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve/COVID-19 DB Terrell Burgess, T Rob Havenstein, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

• Activated, from Reserve/COVID-19 (Remain on Reserve/Injured) NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, G Jamil Demby — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2021

The full list of moves includes:

Activated RT Rob Havenstein (COVID-19) Activated third-round S Terrell Burgess (COVID-19) Activated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (COVID-19) Activated DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (COVID-19) Activated OL Jamil Demby (COVID-19) Restored DB Tyler Hall to practice squad (COVID-19) Restored TE Jared Pinkney to practice squad (COVID-19) Restored DE Jonah Williams to practice squad (COVID-19) Placed RB Javian Hawkins on COVID-19 list Placed WR Warren Jackson on COVID-19 list Cut DB Damarious Randall from practice squad

Havenstein, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $32.5 million extension before the start of the 2018 season.

The Rams recently saved $3 million in cap space by re-working Havenstein’s deal with the team.

In 2021, Havenstein has appeared in 12 games for the Rams, starting all of them at right tackle.