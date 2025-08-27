Rams Announce 15 Practice Squad Signings

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed 15 players to the practice squad.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

OL A.J. Arcuri OL Wyatt Bowles WR Tru Edwards DE Jack Heflin CB A.J. Green S Tanner Ingle CB Cam Lampkin OL Dylan McMahon OLB Jamil Muhammad ILB Elias Neal DL Bill Norton WR Brennan Presley RB Ronnie Rivers RB Cody Schrader S Nate Valcarcel

Schrader, 25, started his career at Truman in Division II before walking on at Missouri and eventually earning the starting job. He was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC after his final season.

Schrader signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was waived coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Rams.

The Rams waived Schrader coming out of the preseason in 2025.

In 2024, Schrader appeared in one game for the Rams and rushed once for three yards and caught his only target for six yards.

During his two years at Missouri, Schrader rushed 446 times for 2,372 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 41 receptions for 328 yards.