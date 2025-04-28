Rams Announce 17 Official Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have officially signed 17 undrafted free agents.
The full list includes:
- Utah State OL Wyatt Bowles
- Connecticut S Malik Dixon-Williams
- Buffalo ILB Shaun Dolac
- Boise State OL Ben Dooley
- Louisiana Tech WR Tru Edwards
- North Carolina OL Willie Lampkin
- USC OLB Jamil Muhammad
- University of Texas DL Bill Norton
- Rice OLB Josh Pearcy
- Oklahoma State WR Brennan Presley
- Louisville TE Mark Redman
- Oklahoma DL Da’Jon Terry
- Toledo TE Anthony Torres
- Northern Illinois S Nate Valcarcel
- NC State RB Jordan Waters
- Indiana OL Trey Wedig
- Tulane WR Mario Williams
Lampkin, 23, started his career at Coastal Carolina and was a Day 1 starter, earning freshman All-American honors and all-conference selections all three years. He transferred to North Carolina for his final two seasons, earning third and first-team All-ACC honors respectively.
He was invited to the 2025 Senior Bowl but was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
During his five-year college career, Lampkin appeared in 61 games with 61 starts, 47 at guard and 14 at center.
