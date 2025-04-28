Rams Announce 17 Official Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have officially signed 17 undrafted free agents.

Newest additions to the team. pic.twitter.com/1IlG828rN0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 28, 2025

The full list includes:

Utah State OL Wyatt Bowles Connecticut S Malik Dixon-Williams Buffalo ILB Shaun Dolac Boise State OL Ben Dooley Louisiana Tech WR Tru Edwards North Carolina OL Willie Lampkin USC OLB Jamil Muhammad University of Texas DL Bill Norton Rice OLB Josh Pearcy Oklahoma State WR Brennan Presley Louisville TE Mark Redman Oklahoma DL Da’Jon Terry Toledo TE Anthony Torres Northern Illinois S Nate Valcarcel NC State RB Jordan Waters Indiana OL Trey Wedig Tulane WR Mario Williams

Lampkin, 23, started his career at Coastal Carolina and was a Day 1 starter, earning freshman All-American honors and all-conference selections all three years. He transferred to North Carolina for his final two seasons, earning third and first-team All-ACC honors respectively.

He was invited to the 2025 Senior Bowl but was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his five-year college career, Lampkin appeared in 61 games with 61 starts, 47 at guard and 14 at center.