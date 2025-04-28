Rams Announce 17 Official Undrafted Free Agent Signings

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have officially signed 17 undrafted free agents. 

The full list includes: 

  1. Utah State OL Wyatt Bowles
  2. Connecticut S Malik Dixon-Williams
  3. Buffalo ILB Shaun Dolac
  4. Boise State OL Ben Dooley
  5. Louisiana Tech WR Tru Edwards
  6. North Carolina OL Willie Lampkin
  7. USC OLB Jamil Muhammad
  8. University of Texas DL Bill Norton
  9. Rice OLB Josh Pearcy
  10. Oklahoma State WR Brennan Presley
  11. Louisville TE Mark Redman
  12. Oklahoma DL Da’Jon Terry
  13. Toledo TE Anthony Torres
  14. Northern Illinois S Nate Valcarcel
  15. NC State RB Jordan Waters
  16. Indiana OL Trey Wedig
  17. Tulane WR Mario Williams

Lampkin, 23, started his career at Coastal Carolina and was a Day 1 starter, earning freshman All-American honors and all-conference selections all three years. He transferred to North Carolina for his final two seasons, earning third and first-team All-ACC honors respectively. 

He was invited to the 2025 Senior Bowl but was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

During his five-year college career, Lampkin appeared in 61 games with 61 starts, 47 at guard and 14 at center. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply