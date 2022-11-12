Rams Announce Five Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced five roster moves on Saturday, including activating RB Kyren Williams, G Coleman Shelton, and DB Quentin Lake from injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall RB Malcolm Brown

• Activated, from Reserve DB Quentin Lake, G Coleman Shelton, RB Kyren Williams

• Activated, from Practice Squad TE Jared Pinkney — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 12, 2022

The team is also waiving RB Malcolm Brown and activating TE Jared Pinkney from the practice squad.

Williams, 22, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year’s draft. He signed his four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal with the team and is set to earn a base salary of $445,278 this season.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in one game but did not record any statistics.

During his three years at Notre Dame, Williams has 419 carries for 2,153 yards (5.1 YPC) and 27 touchdowns.