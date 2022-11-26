Rams Announce Five Roster Moves

The Rams announced five roster moves on Saturday, including placing DT A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve as he will miss the season due to surgery on a torn meniscus.

The team also signed T A.J. Arcuri and RB Ronnie Rivers to their active roster and activated TE Roger Carter and G Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.234 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted before signing with the Rams.

Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract before re-signing him to yet another deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games and recorded 42 tackles.