Rams Announce Five Roster Moves

The Los Angles Rams announced five roster moves as they begin their cut down to 53 players.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea, RB A.J. Rose

• Waived/Injured, Prior to Cut to 53 WR J.J. Koski — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2022

The full list of players who were waived includes:

TE Kendall Blanton RB Raymond Calais DB Jairon McVea RB A.J. Rose WR J.J. Koski (waived/injured)

Blanton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams, but was waived at the start of the season.

Blanton was later added to the Rams’ practice squad and has been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2021, Blanton appeared in 11 games for the Rams and caught four passes for 37 yards.