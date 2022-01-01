Rams Announce Six Transactions

The Los Angeles Rams announced six roster moves on Saturday, including signing K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to their practice squad. The team is also elevating DB Grant Haley and WR Brandon Powell from the practice squad, signing WR J.J. Koski, and releasing WR Warren Jackson from the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) DB Grant Haley, WR Brandon Powell

• Free Agent Signing WR J.J. Koski

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad WR Warren Jackson

• Signed to Practice Squad K Ryan Santoso, LS Carson Tinker — x – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 1, 2022

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks. After a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, Santoso joined the Lions’ taxi squad.

In 2021, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and made 2-2 field goal attempts and 1-2 extra points. He has also made three appearances for the Lions, and converted on two of his three field-goal attempts and five of his six extra points attempts.