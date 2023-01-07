Rams Announce Three Roster Moves

The Rams announced on Saturday that they are elevating DB T.J. Carter, signing TE Jared Pinkney to the active roster, and placing DB Nick Scott on injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad DB T.J. Carter

• Signed to Active Roster TE Jared Pinkney

• Reserve/Injured DB Nick Scott — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 7, 2023

Carter, 23, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in April of 2020. He lasted a few months in Arizona before getting cut and signing with the Saints. However, he was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

Carter signed with the Steelers in April of 2021 but was again waived at the end of the preseason. He had a stint with the Rams this past May.

During his college career, Carter appeared in 50 games and recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and five pass defenses.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.