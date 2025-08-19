Rams Announce Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they placed OLB Keir Thomas on injured reserve, waived WR Mario Williams with an injury designation, and signed OL Mike McAllister to a contract on Tuesday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Reserve/Injured OLB Keir Thomas

• Waived, Injured WR Mario Williams

• Signed to Active Roster, OL Mike McAllister — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 19, 2025

McAllister, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2023. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

Los Angeles re-signed him to a futures deal in January 2024 and returned to the practice squad following the next preseason. He was cut loose in November.

Thomas, 27, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2022 draft.

He spent most of his first three seasons on the team’s practice squad after being let go following training camp every year. He re-signed with the Rams on a futures deal this offseason.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in one game for the Rams and recorded three total tackles including a tackle for loss.