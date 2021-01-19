Rams Block OC Kevin O’Connell From Interviewing With Chargers

According to Albert Breer, the Rams have blocked OC Kevin O’Connell from interviewing with the Chargers for the same position.

Breer notes the Rams really value what O’Connell brings to the staff even though HC Sean McVay is the one calling the plays.

He adds the line of communication remains open, not entirely ruling out O’Connell from leaving, though it’s still unlikely.

O’Connell would have called plays for the Chargers under new HC Brandon Staley if he had been allowed to leave.

O’Connell, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.