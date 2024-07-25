Rams CB Derion Kendrick Feared To Have Torn ACL

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams fear CB Derion Kendrick suffered a torn ACL at practice and he will undergo further testing.

Kendrick was a contender to earn a starting job at CB for the Rams.

Kendrick, 23, was a sixth-round pick to the Rams back in 2022. He signed a four-year contract through 2025 worth $3.8 million.

In 2023, Kendrick appeared in 17 games and made 12 starts, recording 49 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.