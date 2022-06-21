Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Underwent Shoulder Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Season

According to Ian Rapoport, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday but is on track to be fully recovered in time for the regular season.

Rapoport points out that Ramsey played through tears in both shoulders last season, but didn’t miss any time despite dealing with his injuries.

Jordan Rodrigue reports that Ramsey’s surgery was to repair one of his injured AC joints and confirms that he’s expected to be fully cleared ahead of the 2022 season.

Rodrigue adds that Ramsey considered a non-surgical route, but opted for the procedure.

Ramsey, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season and is set to earn a $15,000,000 base salary in 2022.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in 16 games and recorded 77 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and 16 pass defenses.