Rams & CB Tre’Davious White Discussing Options Including Potential Trade

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Rams and veteran CB Tre’Davious White are discussing options regarding his future in Los Angeles.

Fowler says that this includes a potential trade. However, the Rams are still open to keeping him knowing that things could change over time.

White has recently been inactive and it’s possible there could be interest in him from other teams.

White, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He was set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million for the next two years before agreeing to a restructured contract with the team.

The Bills released White with a post-June 1 designation this offseason and he later signed a one-year contract with the Rams.

In 2024, White appeared in four games for the Rams and recorded 12 tackles and two pass defenses.