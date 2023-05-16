Rams Claim DB Vincent Gray, Sign DT Taron Vincent

The Los Angeles Rams claimed DB Vincent Gray off waivers from the Saints, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Rams also signed DT Taron Vincent to the roster. He’s the son of NFL executive and former player Troy Vincent and went undrafted out of Ohio State this year.

Gray, 23, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan following the 2022 NFL Draft. However he was waiving coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Saints re-signed Gray to a futures deal for the 2023 season before electing to waive him.

During his three-year college career, Gray appeared in 28 games for Michigan and recorded 91 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and seven pass deflections.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.