Rams Claim LS Matt Orzech Off Waivers From Titans

The Los Angeles Rams officially claimed LS Matt Orzech off of waivers from the Titans on Tuesday.

Orzech, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2019. He later signed on with the Ravens, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Orzech he brief stint with the Jaguars and Dolphins before the Titans signed him to their active roster in 2020. He returned to Tennesee on a futures contract this past January but was waived on Monday.

In 2019, Orzech appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars.