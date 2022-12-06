Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield

Adam Schefter reports that the Rams have officially claimed QB Baker Mayfield off of waivers from the Panthers on Tuesday.

Schefter says that Mayfield is expected to fly to Los Angeles by tonight and could play Thursday night against the Raiders.

According to Schefter, the Rams believe in Mayfield’s talent and obviously need a quarterback with Matthew Stafford out for the season and John Wolford also injured.

Beyond that, the Rams could get a comp pick should Mayfield depart in free agency.

The Rams will inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract.

Mayfield, 27, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield earlier this week.

In 2022, Mayfield has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown.