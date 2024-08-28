Rams Claim UDFA RB Cody Schrader Off Waivers From 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams claimed undrafted rookie RB Cody Schrader off the waiver wire from the 49ers, per the NFL transaction wire.

It’s an interesting move since it’s within the division. San Francisco had hoped to get Schrader on the practice squad but he’ll instead stick as the fourth tailback on the Rams’ roster right now.

Schrader, 24, started his career at Truman in Division II before walking on at Missouri and eventually earning the starting job. He was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC after his final season.

Schrader signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was waived coming out of the preseason.

During his two years at Missouri, Schrader rushed 446 times for 2,372 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 41 receptions for 328 yards.