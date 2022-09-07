Rams Signing RT Rob Havenstein To Three-Year Extension

Update:

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve agreed to a three-year extension with RT Rob Havenstein.

We've agreed to terms for Rob Havenstein to extend his stay in LA! 😎 pic.twitter.com/2GKKS1cTrL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 8, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams are closing in on a contract extension for RT Rob Havenstein that will make him among the top-10 highest-paid right tackles, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Havenstein has been a staple on the team’s offensive line and is also a team captain.

Havenstein, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $32.5 million extension before the start of the 2018 season.

The Rams saved $3 million in cap space by re-working Havenstein’s deal with the team last October.

In 2021, Havenstein appeared in 15 games for the Rams, starting all of them at right tackle.