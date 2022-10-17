Rams Confirm Torn Achilles For LT Joseph Noteboom

According to Lindsey Thiry, the Rams have confirmed LT Joseph Noteboom has torn his Achilles.

It’s yet another blow for a Rams offensive line that has been hit hard with injuries, and this might be the toughest one yet.

He was replaced by former UDFA Alaric Jackson on Sunday and likely going forward. Expect the Rams to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Noteboom, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He just finished out the third year of his four-year, $3.45 million contract that included a signing bonus of $818,892 before the Rams signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract this past March.

The agreement includes $25 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $47 million.

In 2022, Noteboom has appeared in six games for the Rams, making six starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 40 tackle out of 76 qualifying players.