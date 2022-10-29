Rams Could Pursue Trade For Texans WR Brandin Cooks?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that there’s talk in some league circles that the Rams could pursue a trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks.

One of the sticking points in a potential Cooks trade is his $18 million fully guaranteed salary. However, a league source suggested to Florio that Cooks may be willing to “soften the guarantee” for 2023 to facilitate a trade back to the Rams.

Florio adds that the Texans could eat some of Cooks’ 2023 guaranteed salary in order to get better draft compensation.

There has been a lot of buzz the past few months about the Rams re-signing free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr, given their need at receiver, but it sounds like they’re willing to consider other options in the time being.

Aaron Wilson previously reported that three teams have inquired with the Texans about a potential trade for Cooks: the Chiefs, Packers and Rams.

However, a league source told Wilson they think it is ultimately unlikely that Cooks will be moved before next Tuesday’s trade deadline. Wilson adds talks have not advanced to a point where they could be considered developing unless Houston gets a compelling offer.

It’s worth pointing out that while Cooks is due just the veteran minimum for the remainder of the 2022 season, he has $18 million in guaranteed base salary in 2023.

Cooks is a solid veteran player with six 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, and there are a number of teams that could use a player like that.

While the rebuilding Texans could certainly stand to use more picks, it would be a little bit of a surprise if they traded Cooks considering they just extended him this past offseason.

Cooks, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston.

In 2022, Cooks has appeared in six games for the Texans and caught 24 passes on 42 targets for 235 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Cooks as the news is available.