Rams Cut 24 Players, Make Four Other Moves To Finalize Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced they cut 24 players to get the roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.

🚨 Announcing our 2022 53-man roster. 🚨 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 30, 2022

The full list of cuts includes:

The Rams also placed four players on various reserve lists. Third-round G Logan Bruss went on injured reserve, LB Travin Howard went on the non-football injury list, sixth-round S Quentin Lake went on the reserve/PUP list and DT Bobby Brown was placed on the reserve/suspended list.

Bruss, 22, was redshirted during his freshman season at Wisconsin due to a broken left foot. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

The Rams selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

During his four years at Wisconsin, Bruss started in 35 of his 42 games and played 26 games at right tackle, six games at right guard, and three games at tight end.

Harris, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams out of UCF in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams.

Harris was active for nine games for the Rams in 2021, but had yet to accrue any stats at the professional level.

During his college career at UCF, Harris appeared in 26 games over three seasons, hauling in 49 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Harris was also a contributor on the Golden Knights’ special teams units, accruing nine tackles and one fumble recovery.