Rams Cut 24 Players, Make Four Other Moves To Finalize Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced they cut 24 players to get the roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.
🚨 Announcing our 2022 53-man roster. 🚨
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 30, 2022
The full list of cuts includes:
- WR Landen Akers
- T A.J. Arcuri
- T Chandler Brewer
- DE Earnest Brown IV
- TE Roger Carter
- DB T.J. Carter
- DE T.J. Carter
- DT Elijah Garcia
- LB Chris Garrett
- DB Jake Gervase
- DB Grant Haley
- TE Jacob Harris
- LB Anthony Hines
- DB Daniel Isom
- G Jeremiah Kolone
- DB Duron Lowe
- TE Jared Pinkney
- T Max Pircher
- RB Trey Ragas
- G Jack Snyder
- DE Brayden Thomas
- WR Austin Trammell
- DE Benton Whitley
The Rams also placed four players on various reserve lists. Third-round G Logan Bruss went on injured reserve, LB Travin Howard went on the non-football injury list, sixth-round S Quentin Lake went on the reserve/PUP list and DT Bobby Brown was placed on the reserve/suspended list.
Bruss, 22, was redshirted during his freshman season at Wisconsin due to a broken left foot. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021.
The Rams selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.
During his four years at Wisconsin, Bruss started in 35 of his 42 games and played 26 games at right tackle, six games at right guard, and three games at tight end.
Harris, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams out of UCF in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams.
Harris was active for nine games for the Rams in 2021, but had yet to accrue any stats at the professional level.
During his college career at UCF, Harris appeared in 26 games over three seasons, hauling in 49 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Harris was also a contributor on the Golden Knights’ special teams units, accruing nine tackles and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!