Rams Cut DB Jerry Jacobs With Injury Settlement

The Los Angeles Rams announced they waived DB Jerry Jacobs with an injury settlement on Tuesday.
LA Rams Roster Moves:
• Waived, Injury Settlement DB Jerry Jacobs pic.twitter.com/ZNZRvQcSiL
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 21, 2024
Jacobs, 26, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.
He played out his standard three-year undrafted rookie contract and was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2024, but Detroit declined to tender him a contract. The Rams signed him to a contract last month.
In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Lions. He recorded 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.
