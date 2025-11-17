Rams Cut OLB Jamil Muhammad From PS

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have released OLB Jamil Muhammad from the practice squad.
LA Rams Roster Moves:
• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad OLB Jamil Muhammad pic.twitter.com/2QXTzow3Uy
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 17, 2025
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- WR Tru Edwards
- DE Jack Heflin
- CB A.J. Green
- S Tanner Ingle
- CB Cam Lampkin
- OL Dylan McMahon
- ILB Elias Neal
- DL Bill Norton
- WR Brennan Presley
- S Nate Valcarcel
- TE Mark Redman
- WR Tyler Scott
- K Harrison Mevis
- TE Nick Muse
Muhammad, 24, started his college career at Georgia State before eventually transferring to USC and spending two seasons with the Trojans. He signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Rams re-signed him to the practice squad.
During his five-year college career, Muhammad recorded 143 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, one interception and four pass deflections in 60 career games.
