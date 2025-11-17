Rams Cut OLB Jamil Muhammad From PS

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have released OLB Jamil Muhammad from the practice squad.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad OLB Jamil Muhammad pic.twitter.com/2QXTzow3Uy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 17, 2025

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

OL A.J. Arcuri WR Tru Edwards DE Jack Heflin CB A.J. Green S Tanner Ingle CB Cam Lampkin OL Dylan McMahon ILB Elias Neal DL Bill Norton WR Brennan Presley S Nate Valcarcel TE Mark Redman WR Tyler Scott K Harrison Mevis TE Nick Muse

Muhammad, 24, started his college career at Georgia State before eventually transferring to USC and spending two seasons with the Trojans. He signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams re-signed him to the practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Muhammad recorded 143 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, one interception and four pass deflections in 60 career games.