Rams Cut Three Including RB Darrell Henderson

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they’ve waived RB Darrell Henderson Jr. and LB Justin Hollins.

The Rams also released TE Kendall Blanton from their practice squad.

Henderson is a surprising cut for the Rams, seeing as he has been an on-and-off starter for Los Angeles and happens to play a position of need for them.

For what it’s worth, Rams HC Sean McVay said that Henderson’s snaps last weekend were limited because he “felt something in his knee” pregame.

As of now, the Rams have Kyren Williams and Cam Akers as their top-two running backs.

Henderson, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

In 2022, Henderson has appeared in 10 games for the Rams and rushed for 283 yards on 70 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 102 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.