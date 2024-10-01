Rams Cut Two Players

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have cut K Tanner Brown from the practice squad and waived DB Cam Lampkin.

Brown, 24, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in May of 2023. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie but returned on a futures deal back in January.

The Rams cut Brown again in August before bringing him back a couple weeks ago.

During his college career, Brown converted all 78 extra point attempts and was 39/44 (88.6 percent) field goal attempts.