Rams Cut Six Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Los Angeles Rams are cutting undrafted WR/KR Jeremiah Haydel and S Troy Warner on Monday.

These are the first of Los Angeles’ cuts in the process of trimming the roster to 53 players.

The Rams confirmed that they’ve waived six players.

LA Rams transactions:

• Waived DB Brontae Harris

• Waived WR Jeremiah Haydel

• Waived G Jeremiah Kolone

• Waived G Jordan Meredith

• Waived DB Donovan Olumba

• Waived DB Troy Warner — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 30, 2021

Haydel, 22, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State back in May.

During his four-year college career, he recorded 96 receptions for 1,141 yards (11.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns. As a kickoff return specialist, he recorded 54 returns for 1,191 yards (22.1 YPR) and one touchdown, to go along with 16 punt returns for 208 yards (13.0 YPR) and one touchdown.