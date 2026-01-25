Rams DC Chris Shula Still In Mix For Raiders Job

According to Vincent Bonsignore, Rams DC Chris Shula remains in the mix for the Raiders’ head coaching vacancy.

He adds that Rams QB coach Dave Ragone would be a strong candidate to follow Shula as offensive coordinator.

Reports have indicated that the Raiders are leaning toward a coach with an offensive background, with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak and Broncos QB coach Davis Webb among the most compelling options.

Shula wouldn’t fit that bill which is why his plan for offensive coordinator would be important.

Here’s where the Raiders’ coaching search stands so far:

Finalists:

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Chargers)

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Ravens)

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Dolphins)

Candidates:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Withdrawn)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

Shula, 39, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019. Since then, he’s moved around the staff a bit, coaching linebackers and defensive backs before moving back to outside linebackers/pass rush coordinator in 2023.

Los Angeles promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Rams defense ranked No. 10 in scoring and No. 17 in total defense, including No. 12 in rushing and No. 19 against the pass.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching vacancy as the news is available.