Rams DE Jared Verse Wins 2024 Defensive Player Of The Year

Rams DE Jared Verse was named the Associated Press 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Verse, 24, played at Albany before transferring to Florida State ahead of his junior season. He was a first-team All-American in 2022 and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022. The Rams selected him with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 draft.

Verse signed a four-year, $14,844,659 contract that includes a $7,616,116 signing bonus and will carry a $2,699,029 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Verse appeared in 17 games for the Rams and recorded 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and two pass defenses.