Rams Designate DT Bobby Brown To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have designated DT Bobby Brown to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Brown, 23, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M. The Rams used the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brown signed a four-year, $4,236,532 rookie contract that included a $756,532 signing bonus.

In 2023, Brown appeared in and started five games for the Rams, recording 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks.