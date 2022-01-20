Rams Designate LB Ernest Jones To Return From Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have designated LB Ernest Jones to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return LB Ernest Jones — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 20, 2022

This opens a 21-day window for Jones to practice before being activated.

Jones, 22, was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He’s finishing the first year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million and an $840,618 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 15 games and recorded 61 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and four pass defenses.